Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

