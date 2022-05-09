CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.01

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.01 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 25046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

