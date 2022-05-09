Celo (CELO) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Celo has a market capitalization of $912.36 million and approximately $71.27 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006524 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

