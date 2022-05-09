Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00. Approximately 1,252,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,952,369 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $20.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

