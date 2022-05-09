Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 114 ($1.42) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.54).

CEY stock opened at GBX 91.08 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.24. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

