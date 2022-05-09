Centaur Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $91,680.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

