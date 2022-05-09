Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 182,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

