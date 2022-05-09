CHADS VC Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $39.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.24 or 1.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029414 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,331,232 coins and its circulating supply is 46,075,854 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

