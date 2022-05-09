Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

CHEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. 613,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Check-Cap by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

