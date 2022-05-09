Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 516,055 shares.The stock last traded at $47.16 and had previously closed at $48.24.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $644.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $7,778,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

