Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 2.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $77.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,276.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.00 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,593.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.