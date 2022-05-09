CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.56

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 285867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.76.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

