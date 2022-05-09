Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.52.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $266.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.05. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

