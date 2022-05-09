Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 321.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $126.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.37.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

