Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.91

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.91 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.33), with a volume of 8186778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.89 ($0.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.18. The firm has a market cap of £361.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.