Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $153,179,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,384,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,768,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

