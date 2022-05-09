Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

