Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15,776.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

