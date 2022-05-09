Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 210,688 shares.The stock last traded at $22.41 and had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $804.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clarus by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Clarus by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

