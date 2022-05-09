CloakCoin Price Down 28.5% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $8,682.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009213 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,842,715 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.