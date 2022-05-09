Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £141.18 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,086 ($13.57) per share, for a total transaction of £141.18 ($176.36).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 17th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.58) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,683.15).
  • On Monday, March 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £145.88 ($182.24).
  • On Monday, February 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.03) per share, for a total transaction of £153.96 ($192.33).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 999 ($12.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($21.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,155.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,282.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.49) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.24) to GBX 1,370 ($17.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.84).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

