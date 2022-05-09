Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $599,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

