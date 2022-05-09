Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
