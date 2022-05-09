Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

