Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of PSF stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.50.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
