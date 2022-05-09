Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s previous close.
CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $19.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
