Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group accounts for about 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 230,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,715. The firm has a market cap of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.32. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

