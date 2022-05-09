Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCU. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

