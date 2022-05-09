Comparing Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Abcam alerts:

16.8% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abcam and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Abcam presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 706.35%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abcam.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 7.90 $5.92 million N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 9.03 -$40.25 million ($2.83) -0.80

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,148.15% -95.09% -82.75%

Risk and Volatility

Abcam has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats Abcam on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.