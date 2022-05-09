Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.35

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 3215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CL King upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

