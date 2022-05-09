Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 615 ($7.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRE. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 542.50 ($6.78).

Conduit stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £590.10 million and a PE ratio of -17.72. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 340 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.05 ($7.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 370.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.89%.

In other news, insider Brian Williamson CBE bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,735.79). Also, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($124,207.37).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

