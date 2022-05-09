Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 331.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Altice USA worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.