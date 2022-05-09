Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.36 Million Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,261 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 42,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,946. The company has a market capitalization of $488.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

