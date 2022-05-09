Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.05 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 326,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 187,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.38.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

