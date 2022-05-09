Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $158.60. 16,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

