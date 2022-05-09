Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.39 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,723. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

