Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $19.08 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 164,612 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMW traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $99.63. 4,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

