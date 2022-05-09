Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $14.91 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 105.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. 91,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,030. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $83,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

