Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,362. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

