Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 919,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Hudbay Minerals worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

