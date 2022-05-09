Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 924,307 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924,307 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Infosys by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,624 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 118,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,514. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

