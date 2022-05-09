Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.