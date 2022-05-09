Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.86% of Absolute Software worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

