Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $154.29

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.29 and last traded at $154.29, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

