Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $154.29

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.29 and last traded at $154.29, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.15.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.14.
About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.
