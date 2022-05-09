Cornichon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,413.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $7,413.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00166598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00587072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035869 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.47 or 1.95142821 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,084,988 coins and its circulating supply is 14,843,140 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

