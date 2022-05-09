Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,372 shares of company stock worth $5,179,144.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COUR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Coursera has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

