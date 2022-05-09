CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.36.

About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

