Credit Suisse Group Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $68.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.82.

QSR opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 32,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

