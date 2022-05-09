Credit Suisse Group Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $25.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIXT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $665,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 54.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

