Critical Contrast: Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Karooooo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Karooooo and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 4 0 3.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $43.19, suggesting a potential upside of 50.01%. Given Karooooo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and RocketFuel Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $185.21 million 3.32 $30.33 million $1.04 27.68 RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$2.36 million ($0.21) -1.09

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo 16.40% 23.86% 16.50% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75%

Summary

Karooooo beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics. It also provides Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution providing a comprehensive set of fleet management software features for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; and electronic monitoring services application, which allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest. Further, it provides mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. The company offers its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

