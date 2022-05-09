Crown (CRW) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $479,774.40 and $652.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,201.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.28 or 0.00741240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00202710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017467 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,633,401 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.