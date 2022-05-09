Crowny Price Tops $0.0030 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $897,833.66 and approximately $116,826.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00349953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038818 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.52 or 1.88441120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.